STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.25% Lower at 3662.19 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 9.01 points or 0.25% today to 3662.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 29.35% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of 3671.20 hit Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021

--Up 35.61% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 35.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.25% from its 2021 closing high of 3671.20 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 19.08% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 553.89 points or 17.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

