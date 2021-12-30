STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 3824.39 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 9.97 points or 0.26% today to 3824.39

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 26.22% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 3829.03 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up 24.36% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 23.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 3829.03 hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up 24.36% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 716.09 points or 23.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1236ET