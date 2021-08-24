Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 3625.98 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 9.29 points or 0.26% today to 3625.98

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 30.04% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.04% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.26% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 21.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.04% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.90% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 517.68 points or 16.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1246ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:47pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4178.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 3625.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 6664.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pDAX Ends 0.33% Higher at 15905.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 7125.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends Flat at 471.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:21pToronto Stocks Rise as Energy Sector Lifts; BMO, Scotiabank Report 3Q Profits
DJ
11:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 inches higher as industrial miners jump
RE
11:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Samsung, JD.com, Schindler, Novartis, Target...
10:44aFTSE 100 Closes Up With Airlines Gaining on Talk of Vaccine Approvals
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS