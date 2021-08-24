STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Lower at 3625.98 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 9.29 points or 0.26% today to 3625.98

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 30.04% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.04% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.26% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 21.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.04% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.90% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 517.68 points or 16.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

