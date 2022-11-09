STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 3597.93 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 9.66 points or 0.27% today to 3597.93

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 30.59% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 6.95% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.70% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.95% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.70% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 220.53 points or 5.78%

