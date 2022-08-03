Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 3661.44 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 10.26 points or 0.28% today to 3661.44


--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 29.36% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.31% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.91% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 1.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.31% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.91% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 157.02 points or 4.11%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1241ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:07pWall Street rises on tech, earnings boost as recession fears ease
RE
12:42pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Higher at 3732.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 3661.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 6472.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends 1.03% Higher at 13587.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 7445.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 438.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:29aSouth African rand dips as dollar gains on U.S. service sector data
RE
11:19aNewly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
RE
11:17aU.S. stocks advance, Treasury yields rise following strong economic data, Fed resolve
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44 billion deal
2BMW Shares Drop After Flagging 2nd Half Challenges
3Maersk CEO sees Q3 in line with Q2, weakening market in Q4
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5China stocks extend losses as cautious investors monitor Sino-U.S. rela..

HOT NEWS