STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 3661.44 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 10.26 points or 0.28% today to 3661.44

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 29.36% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.31% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.91% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 1.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.31% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.91% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 157.02 points or 4.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1241ET