STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 3659.10 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 01:09pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 10.45 points or 0.28% today to 3659.10


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 29.41% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.37% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.54% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.37% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.54% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.60%

--Year-to-date it is down 159.36 points or 4.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1308ET

