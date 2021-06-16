STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 3576.03 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 10.78 points or 0.30% today to 3576.03

--Up for nine consecutive trading days

--Up 104.24 points or 3.00% over the last nine trading days

--Largest nine day point gain since Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Largest nine day percentage gain since Friday, April 9, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 when the market rose for nine straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 31.01% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 27, 2015

--Up 32.41% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 17.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.28% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.98%

--Year-to-date it is up 467.73 points or 15.05%

