STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.32% Higher at 3891.45 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 12.55 points or 0.32% today to 3891.45
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 71.50 points or 1.87% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up nine of the past 11 trading days
--Off 24.92% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 15, 2007
--Up 17.56% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 1.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 5.58% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 6.56%
--Year-to-date it is up 239.62 points or 6.56%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
