  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.32% Higher at 3891.45 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 12:32pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 12.55 points or 0.32% today to 3891.45


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 71.50 points or 1.87% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 24.92% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 15, 2007

--Up 17.56% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 1.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.58% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 239.62 points or 6.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1231ET

HOT NEWS