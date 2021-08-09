STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 3624.99 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 12.03 points or 0.33% today to 3624.99

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 30.06% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 3, 2008

--Up 34.23% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 17.87% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 516.69 points or 16.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1235ET