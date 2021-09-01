STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.34% Higher at 3629.61 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 12.42 points or 0.34% today to 3629.61

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 29.97% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.40% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.94% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.02% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 521.31 points or 16.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1235ET