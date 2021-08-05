STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 3613.98 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 12.75 points or 0.35% today to 3613.98

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 58.17 points or 1.64% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, July 23, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 30.28% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008

--Up 33.82% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 17.51% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 505.68 points or 16.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1235ET