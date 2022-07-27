STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 3610.75 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 13.09 points or 0.36% today to 3610.75

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 64.02 points or 1.81% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 22, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 30.34% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.62% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.40% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 1.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.62% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.40% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 207.71 points or 5.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

