STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 3735.96 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 13.42 points or 0.36% today to 3735.96

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 73.77 points or 2.01% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 27.92% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2007

--Up 29.39% from its 52-week low of 2887.27 hit Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Rose 29.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.48% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 627.66 points or 20.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1336ET