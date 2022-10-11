STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.36% Lower at 3348.26 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 12.26 points or 0.36% today to 3348.26

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 98.81 points or 2.87% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 35.40% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 13.41% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.15% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.41% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 1.15% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is down 470.20 points or 12.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-11-22 1234ET