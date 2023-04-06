The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 14.69 points or 0.37% today to 3981.99
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 33.49 points or 0.85% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023
--Up eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 23.18% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--A new 52-week high
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 17, 2007
--Up 20.30% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 6.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 8.04% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 330.16 points or 9.04%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-06-23 1238ET