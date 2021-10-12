STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 3535.37 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 13.45 points or 0.38% today to 3535.37

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 31.79% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 30.91% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 19.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.52% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 14.96% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 427.07 points or 13.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

