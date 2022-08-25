STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.39% Higher at 3660.15 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 14.13 points or 0.39% today to 3660.15

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 23.09 points or 0.63% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 29.38% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 5.34% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.87% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 1.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.34% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.87% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is down 158.31 points or 4.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1240ET