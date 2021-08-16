Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 3649.51 -- Data Talk

08/16/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 14.67 points or 0.40% today to 3649.51

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 1.21% from its record close of 6922.33 hit Monday, Sept. 4, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.83% from its 52-week high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 49.66% from its 52-week low of 4569.67 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 37.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.83% from its 2021 closing high of 6896.04 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 26.66% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 1287.36 points or 23.19%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 27, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 29.59% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.40% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.14% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.40% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.67% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 541.21 points or 17.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 1249ET

HOT NEWS