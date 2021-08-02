STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 3570.38 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 14.57 points or 0.41% today to 3570.38

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 31.12% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 32.21% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 20.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.27% from its 2021 closing high of 3580.06 hit Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Up 16.10% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 462.08 points or 14.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

