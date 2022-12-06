STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 3777.19 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 16.28 points or 0.43% today to 3777.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 39.93 points or 1.05% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 27.13% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 2.31% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.11% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 0.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.31% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.11% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 41.27 points or 1.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET