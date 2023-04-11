The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 17.35 points or 0.44% today to 3999.34

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 50.84 points or 1.29% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 22.84% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 5, 2001

--Up 20.82% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.51% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 347.51 points or 9.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1237ET