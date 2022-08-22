STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 3655.49 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 16.46 points or 0.45% today to 3655.49

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 28.01 points or 0.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 29.47% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 5.46% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.73% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 0.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.46% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.73% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 162.97 points or 4.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

