The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 18.40 points or 0.48% today to 3834.66

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 94.02 points or 2.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 26.02% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 2.87% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 15.85% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.87% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

--Up 4.04% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 182.83 points or 5.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

