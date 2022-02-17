STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 3735.67 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 18.29 points or 0.49% today to 3735.67

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 27.93% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 3.39% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.56% from its 52-week low of 3124.51 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Rose 16.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.39% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.46% from its 2022 closing low of 3646.08 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.79 points or 2.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1233ET