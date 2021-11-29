STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 3625.66 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 19.08 points or 0.53% today to 3625.66

--Largest one day point gain since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 30.05% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 4.80% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.13% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

--Rose 18.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.80% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 17.89% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 517.36 points or 16.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1223ET