STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 3625.66 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 19.08 points or 0.53% today to 3625.66
--Largest one day point gain since Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 30.05% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 4.80% from its 52-week high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 20.13% from its 52-week low of 3018.02 hit Monday, Dec. 21, 2020
--Rose 18.71% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.80% from its 2021 closing high of 3808.42 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up 17.89% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 517.36 points or 16.64%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
