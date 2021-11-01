STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 3707.93 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 19.61 points or 0.53% today to 3707.93

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 45.74 points or 1.25% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 28.46% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 14, 2007

--Up 34.64% from its 52-week low of 2754.03 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 34.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.57% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 599.63 points or 19.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

