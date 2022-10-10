STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.53% Lower at 3360.52 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 17.96 points or 0.53% today to 3360.52
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 86.55 points or 2.51% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days
--Off 35.17% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
--Off 13.09% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.52% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 5.31% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.09% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.52% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.86%
--Year-to-date it is down 457.94 points or 11.99%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
