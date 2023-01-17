STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 3912.41 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 20.96 points or 0.54% today to 3912.41

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 92.46 points or 2.42% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 24.52% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 12, 2007

--Up 18.20% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.15% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 7.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 260.58 points or 7.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

