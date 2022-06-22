STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 3396.65 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 18.46 points or 0.54% today to 3396.65

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 34.47% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 12.15% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.03% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 3.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.15% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.03% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 421.81 points or 11.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1237ET