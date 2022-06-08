STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.54% Lower at 3649.32 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 19.87 points or 0.54% today to 3649.32
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 28.87 points or 0.78% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 1, 2022
--Down five of the past seven trading days
--Off 29.59% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 5.62% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 7.68% from its 52-week low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Rose 3.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.62% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 7.68% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.62%
--Year-to-date it is down 169.14 points or 4.43%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
