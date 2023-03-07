The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 21.25 points or 0.54% today to 3896.88

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 27.71 points or 0.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 24.82% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.29% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 17.73% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 14.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.29% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 5.73% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 245.05 points or 6.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET