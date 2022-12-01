STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 3817.12 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 21.22 points or 0.56% today to 3817.12

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 54.21 points or 1.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 26.36% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 1.28% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.28% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.32% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1.34 points or 0.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1238ET