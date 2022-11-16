STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.57% Lower at 3672.48 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 20.89 points or 0.57% today to 3672.48
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 29.15% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 10.95% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 3.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.02% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 10.95% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.64%
--Year-to-date it is down 145.98 points or 3.82%
