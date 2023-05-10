The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 22.99 points or 0.57% today to 4018.36

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 31.87 points or 0.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 22.47% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.50% from its 52-week high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 21.40% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 12.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.50% from its 2023 closing high of 4079.60 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 9.03% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74%

--Year-to-date it is up 366.53 points or 10.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

