STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 3662.41 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 21.21 points or 0.58% today to 3662.41

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 29.34% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.94% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 1.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.28% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.94% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.002%

--Year-to-date it is down 156.05 points or 4.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

