STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 3539.48 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 20.98 points or 0.59% today to 3539.48
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 26.65 points or 0.75% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
--Off 31.71% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 6.93% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 5.64% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.46% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 6.93% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 278.98 points or 7.31%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-03-22 1335ET