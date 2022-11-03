STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 3539.48 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 20.98 points or 0.59% today to 3539.48

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 26.65 points or 0.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 31.71% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 8.46% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.93% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.46% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.93% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 278.98 points or 7.31%

