STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 3829.03 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 12:36pm EST
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 22.65 points or 0.60% today to 3829.03

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 46.52 points or 1.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 26.13% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007

--Up 24.51% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 22.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 24.51% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 720.73 points or 23.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1235ET

