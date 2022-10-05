Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.60% Lower at 3426.27 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 20.80 points or 0.60% today to 3426.27


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 33.90% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.51% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.39% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 392.19 points or 10.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1236ET

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND ..
3Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
4Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection
5S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period

HOT NEWS