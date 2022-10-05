STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.60% Lower at 3426.27 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 20.80 points or 0.60% today to 3426.27
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 33.90% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.51% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 1.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 11.39% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 392.19 points or 10.27%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-05-22 1236ET