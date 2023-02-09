STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.61% Higher at 3912.02 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 23.70 points or 0.61% today to 3912.02

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 55.62 points or 1.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 24.53% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 0.08% from its 52-week high of 3915.11 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 18.18% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 3.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.08% from its 2023 closing high of 3915.11 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 6.14% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 260.19 points or 7.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1237ET