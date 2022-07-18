STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 3517.59 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 21.78 points or 0.62% today to 3517.59

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 92.55 points or 2.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Off 32.14% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 9.03% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.63% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 2.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.03% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.63% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 300.87 points or 7.88%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1235ET