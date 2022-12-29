STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 3700.83 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 23.22 points or 0.63% today to 3700.83

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 28.60% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.29% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 2022 closing low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 117.63 points or 3.08%

