  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 3505.30 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 22.50 points or 0.64% today to 3505.30


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 88.27 points or 2.46% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 1, 2022

--Off 32.37% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.27% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 1.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.34% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.27% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 313.16 points or 8.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1247ET

