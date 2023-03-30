The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 25.57 points or 0.66% today to 3914.12
--Up for four consecutive trading days
--Up 112.83 points or 2.97% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 24.49% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023
--Off 0.86% from its 52-week high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 18.25% from its 52-week low of 3310.09 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Rose 5.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.86% from its 2023 closing high of 3947.97 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 6.20% from its 2023 closing low of 3685.66 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%
--Year-to-date it is up 262.29 points or 7.18%
