STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.67% Lower at 3620.51 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 24.49 points or 0.67% today to 3620.51

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 30.15% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 1.19% from its 52-week high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.06% from its 52-week low of 2700.62 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.19% from its 2021 closing high of 3664.18 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.73% from its 2021 closing low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 512.21 points or 16.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-07-21 1235ET