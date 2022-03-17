Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 3635.75 -- Data Talk

03/17/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 24.64 points or 0.68% today to 3635.75


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 117.74 points or 3.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 29.86% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 52-week low of 3273.66 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 10.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.97% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 182.71 points or 4.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1337ET

