STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 3635.75 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 24.64 points or 0.68% today to 3635.75
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 117.74 points or 3.35% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 29.86% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Highest closing value since Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
--Off 5.97% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 11.06% from its 52-week low of 3273.66 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021
--Rose 10.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.97% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 7.28% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.18%
--Year-to-date it is down 182.71 points or 4.78%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-17-22 1337ET