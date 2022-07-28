STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.73% Higher at 3636.97 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 26.22 points or 0.73% today to 3636.97.

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 90.24 points or 2.54% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 29.83% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 5.94% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.18% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Rose 1.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.94% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.18% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 181.49 points or 4.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1241ET