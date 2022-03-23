STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 3681.38 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 27.07 points or 0.73% today to 3681.38

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 28.98% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Off 4.79% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.45% from its 52-week low of 3273.66 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 12.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.79% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 2022 closing low of 3389.00 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 137.08 points or 3.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

