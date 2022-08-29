Log in
STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 3584.13 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 26.69 points or 0.74% today to 3584.13


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 76.02 points or 2.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 30.85% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Off 7.31% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.61% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 1.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.31% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.61% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 234.33 points or 6.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1247ET

HOT NEWS