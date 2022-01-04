STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 3864.35 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is up 29.49 points or 0.77% today to 3864.35

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 45.89 points or 1.20% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 25.45% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007

--Up 25.66% from its 52-week low of 3075.34 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 23.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.77% from its 2022 closing low of 3834.86 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 45.89 points or 1.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

