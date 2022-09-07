STOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 3474.84 -- Data Talk

The STOXX Europe 50 Index is down 28.50 points or 0.81% today to 3474.84
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
--Down seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 32.96% from its record close of 5183.24 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2000
--Off 10.13% from its 52-week high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.36% from its 52-week low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 3.07% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.13% from its 2022 closing high of 3866.60 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.36% from its 2022 closing low of 3361.90 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 343.62 points or 9.00%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-07-22 1243ET